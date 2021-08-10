ParkMobile Announces Agreement With Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University joins many other universities across the United States for whom ParkMobile provides on-campus parking, including nearby Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, and fellow Southeastern Conference (SEC) Universities such as Louisiana State University, UGA, University of Alabama, Texas A&M University, and the University of Arkansas, Mississippi State University, and the University of Kentucky, to name just a few.

ParkMobile also has more than 300,000 users in cities throughout Tennessee including Chattanooga, Knoxville, Clarksville, Lookout Mountain, and more. Throughout the Southeast, it's also in use in Miami Beach, FL, Atlanta, GA, New Orleans, LA, and Charlotte, NC.

ParkMobile has over 25 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android, and can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/. To pay for parking at Vanderbilt University, users simply enter the zone number of their spot, which is posted on signs and stickers around parking areas. Then, they select the amount of time they need and touch the "Start Parking" button to pay and begin their session. Users also have the ability to add more time to their parking session directly from their mobile device, enhancing convenience.

"ParkMobile is a leading provider for parking solutions in higher education, and we're proud to work with a prestigious institution like Vanderbilt," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Parking is often a challenge in colleges and universities, but our technology allows visitors, students, and staff alike to enjoy a streamlined, seamless, and convenient parking experience."

