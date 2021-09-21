ParkMobile Announces Partnership with the City of Auburn, AL, to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile has over 27 million users across North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

Auburn marks ParkMobile's fifth location in Alabama, with over 157,000 users in the state. The app also services other spots in Alabama, including Montgomery, Birmingham, and The University of Alabama. The ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities in the U.S. including many in the South such as Atlanta, Nashville, and Jackson.

"We're excited to simplify parking in downtown Auburn by offering downtown visitors the option to pay right from their mobile devices," said Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch.

"ParkMobile helps expand our payment options, providing a contactless service that will make parking in downtown even easier."

"ParkMobile is proud to add the City of Auburn to our growing list of markets, providing residents and visitors an easy and safe way to park," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "The addition of this market further lends to our goal of making parking as easy and contactless as possible."

