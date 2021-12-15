ParkMobile Announces Partnership with the City of Greenville, South Carolina, to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile has 30 million users across North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs in the parking lots, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

The launch of Greenville expands the company's footprint in South Carolina, where there are over 332,000 users in the state. ParkMobile is also available in Columbia and Myrtle Beach. Greenville is situated between Atlanta and Charlotte, two of ParkMobile's most popular markets in the Southeast.

"Convenience is key when it comes to parking," said Merle Johnson, Director of Economic and Community Development. "Finding ways to make it easier for citizens, tourists, and regular commuters will only benefit the Greenville economy. Even little things, like paying to park from your phone, can make a difference for downtown retailers and restaurants seeking to grow their sales and customer base."

"With Greenville being so close to our hometown of Atlanta, we hear a lot of great things about the city," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to continue growing our presence in the South and welcome Greenville to the ParkMobile family."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

