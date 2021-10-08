ParkMobile Announces Partnership with the City of Leavenworth, Washington, to Offer Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile has over 27 million users across North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on parking meter or on the signs in the parking lots, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, up to a max of three hours on-street at the parking meters, or all day in an off-street parking lot.

Leavenworth marks ParkMobile's third market in Washington, which currently has close to 92,000 users. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities in the U.S. including many in the Pacific Northwest region like Corvallis, OR, Boise, ID, Bellingham, WA, and more.

"Our goal with bringing ParkMobile to Leavenworth is to reduce frustration around finding a parking spot," said Christie Voos, Communications Analyst for the City of Leavenworth. "We're excited to introduce ParkMobile to Leavenworth, giving our residents and visitors an easier way to park around the city."

"We love introducing ParkMobile to new markets and are proud to announce a partnership with Leavenworth," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "One of our goals is to expand further in the Pacific Northwest region so the addition of Leavenworth is a great new market for us."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About the City of Leavenworth, WA: The City of Leavenworth is a highly sought-after tourist and outdoor enthusiast destination. It is uniquely both a small town and also a medium sized city due to the influx of visitors during much of the year. The City is currently engaging with the local community on strategic projects such as a potential community center and park, workforce housing, the downtown master plan, and parking solutions to enhance the resident and visitor experience.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

City of Leavenworth Contact: Christie Voos, Communications Analyst, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io

