ParkMobile Announces Partnership with the Town of Telluride, Colorado, to Offer Contactless Parking Payments Just in Time for Ski Season

ParkMobile has over 29 million users across North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on parking meter or on the signs in the parking lots, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

The launch of Telluride expands the company's footprint in Colorado, where there are almost 1M users in the state. ParkMobile is also available in Boulder and Colorado Springs. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 500 cities in the U.S. including many in the Mountain States region like Boise, ID, Sante Fe, NM, Phoenix, AZ, and more.

"Introducing ParkMobile to the Telluride community comes at the perfect time as we prep for our busiest season," said David Nepsky, Public Information Officer for the Town of Telluride. "Our goal with the ParkMobile partnership is to reduce traffic congestions and give our residents and visitors an easier way to park around town."

"This time of year we do a big push for ski towns, so the addition of Telluride aligns with our company goals," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to welcome the Town of Telluride to ParkMobile, giving residents and visitors an easy way to pay for parking this season."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk.

Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

