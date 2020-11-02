ParkMobile App Now Available at Park First Locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the lot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the pay station.

"We are excited to offer the ParkMobile app to our customers," says Jeff Crimmins, SVP of Park First. "Many people in the area already have the app, and we are happy to make it available for contactless payments at our locations."

"We already have a very large base of users across Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "This partnership with Park First makes it easier to use one app to pay for parking wherever you go in the area."

ParkMobile has over 1.7 million users across Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. Beyond those states, the app can be used to pay for parking in neighboring states of Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, and Arkansas, as well as over 400 cities across the U.S.

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Product Innovation. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

