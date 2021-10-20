ParkMobile Expands its Presence to Puerto Rico and Launches at DISTRITO T-MOBILE Offering Contactless Parking Systems

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in North America with 28M users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. Now, Puerto Rico residents and visitors can experience the convenience that's widely available in 450 cities across the United States.

Through ParkMobile, users can easily pay for parking through their phones and exit the location without having to touch the pay station or wait in long lines. To pay for hourly parking, a user enters the facility and pulls a ticket from the machine. Once parked, a user enters zone #10101, shown on nearby signage, into the ParkMobile app and scans the QR code from the ticket in the app. To exit, users will insert the ticket into the machine, prompting the app to process payment and the gate to lift.

"The integration of ParkMobile will make visiting DISTRITO T-Mobile an even better experience for our guests," said Gabriel de Cárdenas, General Manager of DISTRITO T-Mobile. "By partnering with them, we are streamlining the parking process and reducing the traffic congestion often faced when exiting the onsite parking garages."

"We are excited to welcome DISTRITO T-Mobile to the ParkMobile network," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "This is our first venture into Puerto Rico and an important market for us. We're thrilled to continue introducing ParkMobile to countries outside of the U.S. and Canada."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About DISTRITO T-Mobile:

DISTRITO T-Mobile is a complex that provides unique experiences by combining dining, art, entertainment, music, technology, and hospitality experiences. Located in the heart of San Juan, DISTRITO T-Mobile was conceptualized to create happy moments through authentic, innovative, and extraordinary experiences, highlighting the best of Puerto Rican culture and talent. A gradual pre-opening process took place between February 2020 and August 2021 focused on attracting Puerto Ricans. In August 2021, it held its grand opening, making it ready for launch to an international market. DISTRITO T-Mobile is the most innovative and leading entertainment center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Aligned to this process, the following concepts are now operating: Aloft Hotel, Caribbean Cinemas VIP Theaters, TORO VERDE Urban Park and the restaurants Barullo Taberna Española, Lupe Reyes, Sazón Cocina Criolla, La Burguesía, La Central by Mario Pagán, Dulcinea Ice Cream & Churros, and Pudge's Pizza, Medalla Arena, Denko Asian Eatery, and Verbena. Its facilities and various food, drinks, and entertainment concepts converge in the heart of the project, Popular Plaza. For more information about DISTRITO T-Mobile, its activities, and updates, visit its Facebook and Instagram account as @distritotmobile or access its website https://distritot-mobile.com/.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

DISTRITO T-Mobile Contact: Stephanie Forti, Public Relations Team, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io/

