ParkMobile Expands Presence in San Diego Through a New Partnership with Diamond Parking

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in North America with over 20 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. New signage will be posted around the Diamond Parking locations in San Diego to provide information on how to use ParkMobile. To start a parking session with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button.

ParkMobile already has a large base of customers in San Diego with almost 100,000 users in the city and nearly 2.3 million users in California. The app is widely available in major cities in Northern and Southern California including Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Berkeley, Newport Beach, and more. Additionally, ParkMobile is available at many colleges and universities in the state including UC San Diego, University of San Diego, UCLA, Stanford, Cal Poly, and San Jose State.

"Diamond Parking is excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide our customers with a contactless parking payment option," says Alex Isvanca, City Manager at Diamond Parking Service. "We know a lot of people in San Diego already have the ParkMobile app on their phone, which will make paying for parking easier at over 40 Diamond Parking locations across the city."

"ParkMobile is proud to partner with Diamond Parking in San Diego to expand contactless parking payments to nearly 10,000 spaces in the city," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We continue to see strong growth of our user base in California, as we provide drivers with a safe and easy and safe way to pay for parking without having to touch the pay station."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

