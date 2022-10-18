ParkMobile Furthers Pacific Northwest Expansion with Partnership with the City of Spokane, Washington

ParkMobile is now the exclusive parking provider in Spokane with 5,000 metered spaces integrated through the app.

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., has expanded into Spokane, Washington, becoming the city's exclusive parking provider. ParkMobile has also been named the city's official Mobile Parking Payment System Integrator as selected through a competitive procurement process. Users are now able to pay for on-demand parking at 5,000 on-street spaces in Spokane.

"ParkMobile supports our strategy to provide a technologically advanced system for Spokane by providing a convenient and touchless payment option," says the City of Spokane's Parking Services Director, Luis Garcia. "Now, ParkMobile is available for all city paid parking spaces, which benefits our parkers by increasing the efficiency of our program and providing a contactless experience."

This year, ParkMobile is prioritizing integrating mobile parking payment systems for cities like Spokane and expanding the company's availability for app users in the Pacific Northwest region.

ParkMobile has over 41 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend their parking session right from their mobile device if it is within the time stay limit.

"Spokane is a key partnership for us as we're working towards increasing our availability in the region and introducing new mobile parking payment systems," adds David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America. "With thousands of ParkMobile spaces now live, this is a big market."

About ParkMobile:

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About the City of Spokane :

The City of Spokane, home to more than 220,000 people, is located in the heart of the Inland Northwest. Our 2,000 employees strive to deliver efficient and effective services that facilitate economic opportunity and enhance the quality of life for all our residents. For more information, visit spokanecity.org and follow us @spokanecity on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

