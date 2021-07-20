ParkMobile Hires Chris Huff as Chief Technology Officer

This hire comes after a very strong first half of 2021 for ParkMobile that saw the company bounce back from the business impacts related to COVID. The company is currently up 276% versus the first half of 2020, as drivers get back on the road and cities re-open across the country. ParkMobile also hit the 25 million user milestone in June and added 100 new locations in the first half of 2021, including Sea Isle City, NJ, Estes Park, CO, Lawrence, KS, Lafayette, LA, Elizabeth, NJ, Fayetteville, NC, and Baltimore County, MD.

Huff brings over 20 years of technology experience to ParkMobile. Most recently, Huff was VP of Development at Acoustic (formerly IBM Watson Marketing), where he was responsible for all aspects of engineering, quality, DevOps, and delivery. Prior to that, Huff was VP of Development at The Weather Channel, the #2 all-time most downloaded mobile app with over 100 million active users worldwide. Earlier in his career, Huff spent 12 years in senior IT leadership roles at Home Depot. Huff holds an undergraduate business degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA with a concentration in Information Systems and eCommerce from Georgia State University.

"We are excited to welcome Chris Huff to our team," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Chris is an exceptional leader that has the in-depth technical skills to oversee the complexity and dynamic change of our platform, as well as the experience to manage our world-class development organization and recruit top talent. He's the perfect fit for our company."

"I am extremely proud to join ParkMobile during this time of rapid growth," says Huff. "Being at Weather Channel for many years, I understand the unique challenges and opportunities working on apps that are used by millions of people every month. I look forward to helping the talented technology team continue to build innovative mobility solutions that will drive the business forward."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

