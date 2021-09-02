ParkMobile Hires Keisha Franklin as SVP of People

Prior to ParkMobile, Franklin worked at PowerPlan, where she was a strategic business partner to the senior leadership team, executing global expansion initiatives and managing the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, talent development, benefits and compensation, and offboarding. Earlier in her career, Franklin spent 11 years at Infor, where she supported over 800 employees. Franklin holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Clark Atlanta University and a master's degree in Professional Counseling from Argosy University, along with two advanced HR certifications.

This hire comes during a strong year for ParkMobile as the company bounces back from the business impacts related to COVID. The company is currently up almost 300% versus 2020, as drivers get back on the road and cities re-open across the country. ParkMobile also hit the 27 million user milestone in August and added over 100 new locations so far in 2021, including Sea Isle City, NJ, Estes Park, CO, Elizabeth, NJ, Baltimore County, MD, and Vanderbilt University.

"We are excited to welcome Keisha Franklin to our team," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Her experience driving employee engagement and building company culture makes her the perfect fit for our organization."

"I am thrilled to join ParkMobile during this time of rapid growth," says Franklin. "I look forward to continue building our culture and developing our talent, so the company remains one the top workplaces in the country."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

