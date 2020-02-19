ParkMobile Hits 18 Million User Milestone and Brings on Experienced COO to Help Scale the Business for Future Growth

Poised to reach 22 million users in 2020, ParkMobile continues to pursue bold U.S. expansion goals with the company entering over 70 new major markets in 2019 alone. Expanded nationwide availability enables more consumers to use the same parking app in their local area or while traveling to other ParkMobile markets. That coupled with an intuitive app experience is why ParkMobile now ranks #3 in the navigation category of the app store, behind only Google Maps and Waze. Today, about 1 in 13 drivers has the ParkMobile app on their phone.

"With urban populations skyrocketing and roadways becoming increasingly more congested, cities must reimagine transportation ecosystems and seek innovative solutions to better serve their residents and visitors," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Bringing on an experienced operator like John Brown will help ParkMobile continue to push our growth trajectory into the new decade, as we work in concert with city partners to provide future-forward smart mobility solutions to today's most pressing transportation challenges."

Brown is responsible for leading ParkMobile's overall business operations, including the customer service, account management, and implementations teams. Previously, Brown served as vice president of customer operations for Atlanta-based Clutch Technologies and before that, as president of U.S. operations for Cardlytics. He also has deep experience in the financial payments industry, as vice president at Fiserv.

"ParkMobile is ahead of the curve with its comprehensive platform, combining metered parking, parking reservations, and so much more. I'm eager and energized to help lead this growing company that is poised to reshape mobility technology and smart city planning as we know it," said Brown.

ParkMobile is available in over 400 cities nationwide, including 7 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. Recent market expansions include Monterey, California, Richmond, Virginia, Montgomery, Alabama, the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and more. ParkMobile has also continued to add new major venues partnerships for parking reservations, including Spectrum Center in Charlotte and BBVA Stadium in Houston.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking from their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, jeff.perkins@parkmobile.io , Patrick Christman, ARPR, patrickchristman@arpr.com

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io

