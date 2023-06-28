ParkMobile Hits New Record with 50 Million Users

News provided by

ParkMobile

28 Jun, 2023, 12:36 ET

As the number of drivers on the road continues to surge, ParkMobile expands its support to cater to its users.

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, announced that the Atlanta-based company has reached the 50 million user milestone as it continues to expand across North America.

Since being founded in 2008, ParkMobile has processed over 98 billion minutes of parking. Throughout North America, ParkMobile has seen an increase in users by 200 percent in the last two years as customers search for smarter ways to quickly find and pay for on-street and off-street parking. ParkMobile is available at two million parking spaces across the country, with accessibility in over 600 cities and municipalities and 140 colleges and universities.

"We're on a mission to make cities more livable by offering a convenient digital parking app, innovative product offerings and unparalleled data and service to cities, venues and universities alike," said David Hoyt, Managing Director of ParkMobile. "Looking ahead, there's no signs of slowing down, as we continue to roll out new product features, services and expand in key markets."

Contributing to the growth, ParkMobile has entered new markets and venues across North America, including Omaha, Nebraska, Hermosa Beach, California, Secaucus, New Jersey, National Western Complex in Colorado, Liberty Park in Tennessee and New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Louisiana. In 2022, the company also launched in Boston, Massachusetts, one of their largest market launches to-date.

ParkMobile also recently launched the dynamic island app capabilities, which enables users to conveniently check the amount of time left for their parking session directly from their phone's lock screen. The company will continue to roll out new product offerings to meet consumer demands, modeling the platform after their EU counterparts, EasyPark.

Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group, said of the milestone, "ParkMobile, together with EasyPark Group, has made significant strides in reaching our mission of making cities more livable through expansion across North America. With the strength of our global company, we are on an exciting growth journey and I'm excited for the future of our business."

To learn more about ParkMobile visit https://parkmobile.io/.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas
PR Manager, US
404-580-0112
[email protected]

