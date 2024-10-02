ParkMobile is Now Available in the City of Hallandale Beach

Drivers can pay for parking at over 1,200 on and off-street spaces throughout Hallandale Beach via the mobile app or website

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is modernizing parking in Hallandale Beach, FL. This month, the ParkMobile app will be available for on-demand parking at 1,297 on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout Hallandale Beach as part of a strategic partnership with the city.

ParkMobile is live in the City of Hallandale Beach. As the brand is being implemented on signage throughout the city, users can still pay for parking digitally by entering the zone number posted on nearby city parking signage directly into the ParkMobile app or website.

"We're on a mission to make cities more livable by arming our clients with the right solution to better understand and utilize their space. Cities across North America partner with ParkMobile to improve their curbside management and provide drivers with an easy-to-use mobile parking payment app. We're thrilled to partner with the City of Hallandale Beach to ensure an easier parking journey for its residents and visitors," said David Holler, vice president of sales at ParkMobile.

ParkMobile is focused on strategic partnerships with cities throughout North America by providing solutions to create an easier parking experience for its drivers. Through its latest partnership, ParkMobile will make traveling throughout Florida more streamlined, allowing drivers to use the same trusted parking app as they do throughout the state.

"As an international destination, the City of Hallandale Beach recognizes the need to expand parking payment options for our residents, visitors and business community. To enable a more user-friendly experience, we are thrilled to partner with a leader in the mobile app sphere - ParkMobile," said Harvey Figueroa, Parking Manager for the City of Hallandale Beach.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

