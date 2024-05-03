ParkMobile is the Official Parking Reservation Provider for the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field

Through the Cleveland Guardians partnership, parking reservations are now available via ParkMobile at over 1,500 spaces near Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, has been announced as the official parking reservation provider for the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Fans can now reserve a parking space ahead of a game at one of the over 1,500 parking spaces near the ballpark. Reservations can be made via the ParkMobile app or the reservation site for the Cleveland Guardians.

"ParkMobile is on a mission to make cities more livable, and we're thrilled to introduce our partnership with the Cleveland Guardians to ensure an easy gameday experience for fans," said Andy Harman, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. "With our presence in Downtown Cleveland, fans will now be able to use the same app they know and love to reserve a space near the ballpark ahead of a game."

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users in the Midwest. By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile recently modernized parking in Downtown Cleveland, and is available in key cities across the state, such as Columbus, as well as the state's largest universities, Ohio State University and Ohio University.

"We are looking forward to working with ParkMobile to make visiting Progressive Field an even better fan experience," said Jon Janoviak of the Cleveland Guardians. "Providing parking options near the ballpark ahead of their visit downtown is just another way we hope to make Guardians games more accessible to the community."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated site for Cleveland Guardians parking website. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, then select the lot where they would like to park. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

