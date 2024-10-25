ParkMobile is the Proud Parking Provider for the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Through the partnership, parking reservations are now available via ParkMobile at over 6,000 spaces near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, has been announced as a proud parking provider for the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans can now reserve a parking space ahead of a game or FieldHouse event at one of the over 6,000 parking spaces near the arena. Reservations can be made via the ParkMobile app or the reservation site for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"ParkMobile is committed to enhancing urban living, and we're thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to simplify game day parking for fans," said Andy Harman, Vice President of Sales at ParkMobile. "With our established presence in Cleveland, fans can now conveniently use our familiar app to secure parking in advance."

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users in the Midwest. By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile recently modernized parking in Downtown Cleveland, and is also available in key cities across the state, such as Columbus, and the state's largest universities, Ohio State University and Ohio University.

"At the Cleveland Cavaliers, we are always looking for ways to elevate the fan experience," said Allison Howard, Chief Commercial Officer at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group. "Partnering with ParkMobile is a significant step in enhancing convenience for our fans by allowing them to reserve parking spaces in advance, providing a more seamless and enjoyable game day experience."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated site for Cleveland Cavaliers parking website. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, then select the lot where they would like to park. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

