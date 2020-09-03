ParkMobile Launches in the Village of Nyack, Continuing Expansion in New York State

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 19 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the meter. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device, without having to go back to the meter. ParkMobile offers all the same features and functionality as the Flowbird app but has a superior user experience and is available in many more locations across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile's 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal and Apple Pay.

ParkMobile has a large presence in New York and across the Tri-State Area with over 3 million users in the region. In New York State, the app is available in Lake George, Buffalo, Rochester, Ithaca, White Plains, Syracuse, New York City, and more. Beyond New York, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, DC., to Philadelphia, to Newark.

"The Village of Nyack is thrilled to offer a contactless option for parking payments," says Village of Nyack Mayor Don Hammond. "By partnering with ParkMobile, we are providing a smarter and safer way for our residents and visitors to pay for parking."

"We are excited to welcome the Village of Nyack to the ParkMobile network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have a large base of users in New York and we are available in most cities across the state, making it easy for people to use one app to safely pay for parking wherever they go."

