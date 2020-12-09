ParkMobile Launches Major Enhancements to the Popular ParkColumbus Mobile and Web Apps

The new parking availability feature in the ParkColumbus mobile app displays pins on the map with colors to indicate the likelihood that a space is open. Green pins show that a space is likely available, while orange and red pins indicate a space is less likely to be available. This prediction is based on historical parking data, continuously updated by the city, to provide the most accurate estimate possible.

In addition to the on-street parking availability, the ParkColumbus program will also offer a mobile web version of the app, enabling a user to quickly pay for parking in a mobile web browser without having to download a full-featured app.

The Park Columbus app has been very successful since rolling out in December 2018. It is currently available in over 4500 parking spaces around the city. There have been almost 170,000 downloads of the app since launch and close to 1 million transactions. The app has a four-star rating in both the Apple and Google app stores.

To pay for parking using the ParkColumbus mobile or web app, a user simply enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the space, chooses the duration, and touches the "start parking" button. The ParkColumbus app will send alerts when the parking session is about to expire so a user can extend time right from the app. The app can also be used to make parking reservations at venues around Columbus, including Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, Express Live, and the Schottenstein Center.

Outside of the city, the ParkColumbus app can be used anywhere ParkMobile is accepted, including the Ohio cities of Dayton, Toledo, and Oxford, as well as several universities, like Ohio State, Case Western Reserve, Ohio University, The University of Toledo, and Miami University. Beyond the state of Ohio, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. including, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and many more.

"The ParkColumbus app has been very popular since it launched in 2018," says Robert Ferrin, Assistant Director for Parking Services with the City of Columbus. "These innovative new features take it to the next level, better managing congestion and providing a superior parking experience for our residents and visitors."

"The City of Columbus continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation in the parking and mobility industry," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Our recent updates to the ParkColumbus app with the parking availability feature and new mobile web app experience, further reinforce Columbus' reputation as a truly smart city."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC, is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Perkins, CMO

ParkMobile, LLC

678-801-8855

[email protected]

Debbie Briner, Community Relations Coordinator

Columbus Department of Public Service

614-645-6467

[email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io

