ParkMobile Launches New Mobile Web App for Contactless Parking Payments

A user can access the new ParkMobile web app by visiting parkmobile.io and touching "Enter Zone Number." The app can also be opened by scanning the QR code posted on a ParkMobile sign or texting "PARK" to 77223. Once in the mobile web app, the user enters the zone number posted on the signs around the space, chooses the duration, and touches the "start parking" button. The user will get email and text alerts when the parking session is about to expire and can extend time right from the web app.

Current users of the ParkMobile app for iOS or Android can use their same account credentials to log in to the web app. Additionally, the web app will be introducing a guest checkout option in the coming months, allowing users to pay for parking without creating an account.

"Contactless payment options are an important way to fight COVID-19," says Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "The ParkMobile web app is a great new tool that will give our residents and visitors more ways to enjoy our community safely."

"We are always listening to our users, and we've found that some people prefer a lightweight web app to the full-featured Android or iOS app," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Our new web app makes it quick and easy to pay for parking in a mobile web browser and will help increase the adoption of contactless payments in cities across the country."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC, is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

