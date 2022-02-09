ParkMobile Now Live in the City of San Luis Obispo, California, Offering Convenient, Contactless Parking Payments

"We've been focused on growing our mobile parking payment providers and are excited to welcome ParkMobile and their easy-to-use, touchless services to San Luis Obispo," said Gaven Hussey, Parking Program Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo. "Visitors and guests to our city will be able to locate ParkMobile's information on parking meters and signage around the parking space and use the app's seamless mobile payment system to pay for parking."

Though this is the municipality's first partnership with ParkMobile, the app is active at locally based Cal Poly State University. Additionally, California is one of ParkMobile's most popular states with over 2.7 million users. ParkMobile is currently available throughout the state, in cities such as Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Berkeley, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and more.

ParkMobile has over 30 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"California is booming right now with ParkMobile launches, and we're thrilled to add another West Coast city to the roster," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "San Luis Obispo launched in over 1,000 spaces city-wide, making them a great new partner and market for ParkMobile."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

