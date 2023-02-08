ParkMobile Partners with American Bank Center, an Oak View Group Venue, to Offer Parking Reservations in Corpus Christi, Texas

As Oak View Group's official parking payments provider, ParkMobile reservations are now available at OVG's American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S. and part of the EasyPark Group, is partnering with American Bank Center, an entertainment complex in South Texas and part of the Oak View Group, to offer parking reservations. As a result, guests can reserve and guarantee parking at over 680 spaces before attending an event, such as the Corpus Christi IceRays games and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders games. Reservations can be made via the ParkMobile app or the reservation site for American Bank Center.

"As part of the Oak View Group, we are thrilled to be working with ParkMobile to offer parking reservations at our venue," said DeAnna Richarte, Director of Marketing for American Bank Center. "Allowing guests to reserve parking before attending an event eliminates day-of stress. This will help with event flow and improve the overall guest experience."

ParkMobile has over 2.6 million users in Texas and is available in Dallas, College Station, Houston, Texas A&M, University of Texas campuses, and Southern Methodist University. ParkMobile has over 44 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser .

Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to the venue's reservation site to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the space they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app, Apple Wallet, or a printed permit.

"Texas is one of our most popular states, so the expansion to Corpus Christi only furthers our reach there. Through our incredible partnership with Oak View Group, we were connected to American Bank Center and are now offering our reservations feature at their venue," added David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director for ParkMobile.

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

American Bank Center Contact: DeAnna Richarte, Director of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile