ParkMobile Partners with Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center to Offer Parking Reservations for Concerts and Events

Reserving a parking space at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is quick and easy. A user can go to https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/charleston-coliseum-convention-center/events to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. Users can filter the parking options for specific needs like room for oversized vehicles and more. The user can then reserve a space, which can be redeemed at the parking lot or garage on the day of the event using a mobile pass or a printed permit. Reservations can also be made through the ParkMobile app on both iPhone and Android devices. Pricing for parking will vary based on the event. Parking reservations are currently available for James Taylor on August 6th as well as a dozen more events throughout the rest of the year.

ParkMobile ranks as the #1 parking app nationally, with more than 25 million users, and currently provides parking reservations at some of the top entertainment venues in the U.S., including Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, and Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

ParkMobile has a large customer base in West Virginia with about 170,000 registered users. The app is widely available throughout the state in most major cities including Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown, Charles Town, Harpers Ferry, and more. The app is also available on the campus of West Virginia University. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities in the U.S., including many in the Mid-Atlantic region such as New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and more.

"We are very excited to partner with ParkMobile," says Oak View Group Facilities' Veronica Ratcliff, Director of Marketing and Sales of Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. "This new partnership with ParkMobile will make parking easier and create a better guest experience for everyone who visits the Coliseum and Convention Center."

"ParkMobile is thrilled to partner with the largest events arena in West Virginia, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Now, visitors will not have to worry about where to park their cars whenever they attend events at the venue."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center:

Located in Charleston, WV, the capital city's entertainment and convention centerpiece, the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center complex covers 529,000 sq.ft13,500 seat Coliseum, the newly renovated 283,000 sq. ft. Convention Center with 100,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, the 3,400 seat Municipal Auditorium and a 760-seat Theater. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is the state's premier entertainment destination hosting concerts, family shows, sporting events, conventions, corporate events, exhibitions, tradeshows, and much more.

For more, visit www.chaswvccc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About OVG Facilities: Oak View Group Facilities, a division of the Oak View Group, which was founded by Irving Azoff, Tim Leiweke, and supported by Silverlake, specializes in event programming, venue assessments, and security and emergency preparedness. Oak View Group Facilities can also provide full management services for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts centers. Oak View Group is the largest developer of sports and entertainment facilities in the world with $5.3 billion of deployed capital across eight projects.

ParkMobile Contact:

Mark Lister

SVP of Marketing

[email protected]

Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Contact:

Veronica Ratcliff

Director of Marketing and Sales

[email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

Related Links

http://www.chaswvccc.com

