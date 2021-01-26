ParkMobile Partners with Colorado State University to Extend Contactless Parking Payment Options on Campus

ParkMobile is the #1 app in the U.S., with over 21 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for campus parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs in the designated parking areas, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without going back to the pay station. Additionally, the ParkMobile app will not accept payment outside of designated paid parking hours on the CSU campus, helping those who mistakenly try to pay for parking when it is not required.

The launch of ParkMobile at Colorado State University expands the company's footprint in the state. There are currently almost 800,000 users of the app in Colorado with availability in Denver, Boulder, Winter Park, Telluride, Manitou Springs, Steamboat Springs, and Colorado Springs. Additionally, the app can be used at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Springs campuses, University of Denver, and Auraria Higher Education Center. Beyond Colorado, the app is accepted in over 400 cities across the United States.

"Colorado State University is excited to welcome our students and faculty back from winter break and offer a new mobile option to pay for parking around campus," says Dave Bradford, Director of CSU Parking and Transportation Services. "With ParkMobile, we are improving the overall parking experience at the University."

"We are thrilled to partner with Colorado State University to provide contactless parking payments," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have hundreds of thousands of users in Colorado who will now have a safe and easy way to pay for parking when they visit the campus. Go Rams!"

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

CSU Contact: Maggie Walsh, Manager of Communications for Campus Operations and Engagement, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

