ParkMobile Partners with Gateway Center Campus to Offer Digital Parking for Georgia International Convention Center and Gateway Center Arena

Visitors can now use ParkMobile to pay for parking and reserve a spot in advance of onsite events

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is partnering with the Gateway Center Campus in College Park, Ga., to offer digital parking reservations for the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) and Gateway Center Arena. Guests are now able to purchase parking in advance for the two venues.

"As we work toward our mission of making cities more livable, partnering with customers like the Gateway Center Campus to create a seamless parking experience for its visitors is a step in the right direction," said David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile. "Our partnership with the Campus to bring ParkMobile's reservation service onsite will create a stress-free visitor experience."

ParkMobile has over 2,143,127 users across Georgia, with availability in key cities across the state. This year, ParkMobile is focused on creating strategic partnerships with the venues across the country to grow its reservation services. The parking app currently offers its reservations at top entertainment venues across the U.S., including Soldier Field in Chicago; Prudential Center in Newark, NJ; Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena in Atlanta; T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

"We are so excited to partner with ParkMobile to provide our visitors with a prepaid parking option," said Mercedes Miller, executive director of Gateway Center Campus. "Through this new service, we can expedite parking for our Atlanta Dream and College Park Skyhawks fans, as well as our meeting and other event attendees - minimizing any stress of missing the action!"

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Guests can reserve parking via ParkMobile or the Gateway Center Campus website. Guests are still able to pay for parking onsite, by using their physical debit or credit card.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas

PR Manager, US

404-580-0112

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/parkmobile---gateway-center-campus,c3168547 ParkMobile - Gateway Center Campus

SOURCE ParkMobile