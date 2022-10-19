ParkMobile Partners with Oak View Group to Offer a Digital Parking Payments Platform for Sports & Live Entertainment Venues

Through the partnership, all OVG venues will have access to ParkMobile for parking reservations and on-site digital payments

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the No. 1 digital parking payment solution in North America, announced today a new partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) , the leading global venue development, advisory, and investment company for both the sports and live entertainment industries. The partnership will improve the guest experience by offering digital payments at OVG's stadiums, arenas, performing arts centers, convention centers, fairgrounds, and casinos around the country. With ParkMobile as an official parking payments partner for OVG, guests will be able to reserve and guarantee parking in advance of attending and/or digitally pay onsite for events at over 150 venues.

"Our partnership with ParkMobile has been in the works for over two years now. We're thrilled to officially announce ParkMobile as a parking payments partner and start working with them at our venues," said Joe Leung, Vice President of Parking & Mobility, OVG360, which is the third-party, service-oriented division of OVG. "We're looking forward to enhancing our overall guest experience by allowing fans to make parking reservations in advance of events and, in some cases, pay digitally onsite. This will eliminate the stress of event parking and create operational efficiencies at our venues."

OVG manages or owns-and-operates venues across the globe, including many in cities where ParkMobile is already active. Some of the most recognizable venues include Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa., Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., Miami Beach Convention Center, Fair Park in Dallas, and UBS Arena in New York.

Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options on the ParkMobile app or the venue's reservation page. The user can then reserve a space, which can be redeemed at the parking lot on the day of the event using a mobile or printed pass. Reservations can also be made through the ParkMobile app on both iPhone and Android devices.

"This partnership will leverage the expertise of our two innovative companies to deliver a streamlined arrival experience at OVG venues nationwide" Andy Harman, ParkMobile's Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, said.

