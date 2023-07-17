ParkMobile Partners with the Borough of Sewickley to Modernize its Parking Payment Solution

Residents and visitors can now pay for parking at 443 parking spaces throughout the town via the ParkMobile app

SEWICKLEY, Pa., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is partnering with the Borough of Sewickley to modernize its parking payment system. Now, residents and visitors can use ParkMobile's digital payment solution to pay for parking at 443 on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout the city.

David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile, said of the partnership, "We're thrilled to work alongside the Borough of Sewickley to bring ParkMobile's user-friendly app to its residents as we continue to pursue our goal of making cities more livable. Our digital parking experience allows users to easily pay for parking, creating a seamless travel journey and eliminating the stress of finding and paying for parking."

ParkMobile has a strong presence in Pennsylvania, with over 3 million users across the state and availability in major cities such as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The app is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"We're excited to partner with ParkMobile to offer our residents a convenient option to pay for parking as they enjoy our local retailers and restaurants downtown," said Donna Kaib, Borough Manager.

