ParkMobile Partners with the City of Hackensack to Digitize Parking Payments in the City

ParkMobile

27 Jul, 2023, 06:27 ET

ParkMobile now offers its digital parking services to over 1,300 parking spaces in New Jersey city

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is now offering its digital parking services for 1,300 on-street and off-street parking spaces in the City of Hackensack. Residents and visitors of Hackensack will now be able to pay for parking and extend their time via the ParkMobile app.

"New Jersey is one of our most active markets, and we're always looking to expand our presence in the state to bring our parking experience to its residents and visitors," said David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile. "Now, with over a thousand spaces available on our parking app in Hackensack, users will be able to move through the day seamlessly and stress-free, while we inch toward reaching our vision of making cities more livable."

This year, ParkMobile is prioritizing the integration of its mobile parking payment system in cities like Hackensack and expanding the company's availability in the Northeast. The company serves over 3.3 million users in New Jersey, with reach in key cities across the state.

"We're thrilled to work alongside ParkMobile to digitize our city's parking payment infrastructure. The implementation of the new app will allow our guests to be able to enjoy the convenience of contactless payment while they move through the city," said Mayor John Labrosse.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the 'start parking' button.

