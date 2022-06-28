ParkMobile Partners with the Parking Authority of River City (PARC) to Expand Contactless Parking Payment Options in Louisville, Kentucky

"There are plenty of people who use ParkMobile in other cities and now they are able to use the same app when they visit us here in Louisville," said Tiffany Peebles, Director of PARC. "We're also excited about the new text to park and Google Maps payment options that ParkMobile provides. We think these will be great for folks who are new to mobile payments and may not want to download an app while they're on-the-go."

ParkMobile is used locally at University of Louisville and the Kentucky Exposition Center, as well as in other markets across Kentucky including Lexington, Bowling Green, and Richmond.

ParkMobile has over 36 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

"We're thrilled that PARC is partnering with us to offer even more mobile payment options in Louisville," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We look forward to helping the Authority reach its goals for mobile adoption and provide the best possible experience for their residents and visitors."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application, the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

