ParkMobile Partners with the Pittsburgh Pirates for Parking Reservations at PNC Park

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates will now be able to use ParkMobile to reserve gameday parking ahead of the first pitch.

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is partnering with the Pittsburgh Pirates to offer event parking reservations at PNC Park through its mobile app and website. Fans can easily reserve a parking space at one of the 1,500 spaces near the ballpark ahead of a game.

"As ParkMobile continues to expand its footprint and create strategic partnerships, we are thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Pirates to make their fan experience that much better through our parking reservations solution," said Andy Harman, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. "Now, fans can reserve and pay for parking ahead of time to take the stress out of game day."

By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile makes traveling throughout the country more convenient. The smart parking and mobility company currently serves users across Pennsylvania, with availability in major cities like Philadelphia and Lancaster, as well as throughout downtown Pittsburgh.

"PNC Park stands as a premier sports and entertainment destination and our commitment to a memorable experience starts even before fans enter through our gates," said Pittsburgh Pirates President, Travis Williams. "Partnering with ParkMobile gives us the opportunity to offer guests attending games or other events at our ballpark another avenue for seamless accessibility."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated site for Pittsburgh Pirates parking website. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, and then select the lot where they would like to park. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas

PR Manager, US678-446-0148

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/r/parkmobile-partners-with-the-pittsburgh-pirates-for-parking-reservations-at-pnc-park,c3975186

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/parkmobile---pittsburgh-pirates,c3297579 ParkMobile - Pittsburgh Pirates

SOURCE ParkMobile