ParkMobile Partners with Village of University Park, Illinois, to Offer Contactless Parking for Chicago Commuters and Visitors

Metra riders are now able to use ParkMobile to pay for daily parking and to reserve a monthly permit.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced a new partnership with The Village of University Park, IL, allowing Metra riders to pay for parking on their mobile devices at over 600 parking spaces. Through the partnership, commuters to the Chicago area are now able to pay for daily parking or purchase monthly parking passes at the University Park Metra.

Through the partnership, commuters to the Chicago area are now able to pay for daily parking or purchase monthly parking passes at the University Park Metra. (Photo: ParkMobile)

"Our partnership with ParkMobile comes at a perfect time as people begin returning to the office and are traveling into the city more often," said Elizabeth Scott, Village Manager. "People love the convenience of paying for parking by phone, and we're excited to offer them this service to make it easier to get around."

ParkMobile has a strong presence in Illinois with over 275,000 users in the state. The app is available at Chicago Parks District locations, and at dozens of other transit parking locations throughout the Chicagoland area including Aurora, Glencoe, Homewood, and more.

ParkMobile has over 37 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for daily parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device. Additionally, the reservations feature of the app can be used to purchase monthly permits for commuters.

"We've seen great success working with like-minded villages, so we look forward to welcoming University Park to the ParkMobile family," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Together, we'll provide a seamless experience for locals using the Metra."

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. In 2021, ParkMobile became part of the Swedish-based EasyPark Group. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

The Village of University Park Contact: Elizabeth Scott, Village Manager,

[email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile