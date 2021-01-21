ParkMobile Partners with Virginia Tech to Provide New Contactless Parking Options on Blacksburg Campus

The ParkMobile app is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 21 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking using the app, a user enters the zone number posted on stickers and signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter or pay station.

The launch of ParkMobile at Virginia Tech expands the company's footprint across the state, where there are over 1.2 million users of the app. ParkMobile is already widely available in most major Virginia cities, including Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Richmond, Roanoke, and more. The app can also be used to pay for parking at other Virginia colleges and universities, including the University of Virginia and George Mason University. Beyond the state, ParkMobile is available in over 450 cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach.

"Virginia Tech is committed to offering a range of convenient, flexible, and affordable parking options to meet the needs of our dynamic Blacksburg campus community. Our new partnership with ParkMobile is among the many ways we are striving to deliver on this commitment. In the COVID-19 environment, the opportunity to leverage contactless parking options like ParkMobile is more important than ever," says Jeri Baker, senior director, Virginia Tech Transportation Services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Virginia Tech to provide contactless parking payments on campus," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have over 1.2 million users in the state who will now have a safe and easy way to pay for parking when they visit the school."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

