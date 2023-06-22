ParkMobile Strengthens Florida Presence with Pinellas County Partnership

ParkMobile will now be available in over 5,000 spaces across Clearwater, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Maderia Beach and more

LARGO, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is partnering with Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources to create a more seamless parking experience for its residents and visitors. Now, users in the Clearwater and St. Petersburg metro as well as throughout Pinellas County can use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking at one of the 5,605 parking spaces at public beaches and parks.

"ParkMobile already has a larger footprint in Florida, with availability in the state's top-tier cities," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director. "As we continue our integration in key cities across North America and work toward creating more livable environments for our customers, we're thrilled to partner with Pinellas County to provide its residents and visitors with an alternative way to pay for parking. With beach season ramping up, users will be able to pay for parking right on their mobile devices."

With over 7 million active users in the state, Florida is one of ParkMobile's most popular markets. The app is available in key cities across the state, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Boca Raton, Tampa/Tampa Bay and across South Florida, including one of the company's most popular markets, Miami Beach.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number found on the signs located within the parking lot and touch the "start parking" button to begin a session.

