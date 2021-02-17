ParkMobile teams up with Google offering the ability to pay for parking right from Google Maps

Currently, ParkMobile's integration with Google Pay enables users to pay for parking in over 240 cities across the U.S. without needing to download a separate parking app or create an account. Now with the new Google Maps feature, users can navigate to their destination and then, with just a few taps, quickly pay for parking at most locations where ParkMobile is accepted. This new feature starts rolling out on Android today and will be coming to iOS soon.

To make a parking payment, a user taps the "pay for parking" button from driving navigation in Google Maps. They are then taken directly to the ParkMobile section in the Google Pay app, where they enter their parking zone number, add time, and finish the payment with any credit or debit card saved to their Google Pay account If it is the user's first-time using Google Pay to park, the user also has to enter the car's license plate number. Once the session has started, the user can easily extend parking time from the Google Pay app without going back to the meter.

"We're excited to work with ParkMobile to help drivers across the U.S. pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps," explains Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google Maps. "Google Pay and Google Maps were able to seamlessly incorporate ParkMobile's software, which helped us bring this feature to life."

"We are excited to expand our work with Google and bring ParkMobile's vast inventory into Google Maps," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We know people are constantly jumping between navigation and parking apps. This new feature enables users to navigate to their destination and then quickly pay for parking in one seamless experience."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC, is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing a contactless way for millions of people to easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without worrying about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

