ParkMobile Teams up with Google Pay to Offer More Contactless Parking Payment Options in Atlanta

To make a parking payment, a user will open the Google Pay app on their Android or iOS mobile device and tap to park from the home screen. The user will start a new session, enter the parking zone and space number, add time, and finish the payment. If it is the user's first time using Google Pay to park, the user also has to enter the car's license plate number. Once the session has started, the user can easily extend parking time from the Google Pay app without going back to the meter. Additionally, there are quick links from the driving directions in Google Maps that take a user right into the ParkMobile section of the Google Pay app.

ParkMobile was founded in Atlanta in 2008 and is currently headquartered in Midtown. The company has been named a "Best Places to Work" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and one of the "Top 10 "Innovative Companies of the Decade" by the Technology Association of Georgia. The ParkMobile and Google Pay app are available at all on-street spaces in the city and other popular in-town locations like Ponce City Market, Zoo Atlanta, the Van Gogh experience at Pullman Yards, and on the Georgia Tech campus. Beyond the city limits, ParkMobile is available in Roswell, Decatur, as well as the Kennesaw State and University of Georgia campuses.

"We want to make everyday payments, like parking, fast and easy with Google Pay," said Fausto Araujo, Product Manager, Google Pay. "Thanks to our integration with ParkMobile's software, people in Atlanta can pay for their parking and top up their meter from the convenience of their mobile device."

"Atlanta is our hometown, so we are thrilled to be the only mobile parking app currently available in Google Pay in the city," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "This new feature creates a seamless parking experience and gives users in Atlanta more options for contactless payments."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing a contactless way for millions of people to easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without worrying about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation, Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

