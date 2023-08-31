ParkMobile to Bring Digital Parking Payment Solutions to the University of Arizona Campus

News provided by

ParkMobile

31 Aug, 2023, 08:11 ET

ParkMobile to partner with the university to bring parking reservations to 13,311 parking spots on campus during special events

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is partnering with the University of Arizona to integrate ParkMobile reservations at 13,311 off-street parking spots on-campus. Students and visitors of the university will now be able to reserve and guarantee a parking spot for athletic and other special events via the ParkMobile app or web browser.

"As we continue to extend our market presence in the Southwest and inch toward our goal of making cities more livable, we're thrilled to partner with the University of Arizona to bring our app to its campus. With school starting soon, students and visitors of the university will now be able to reserve a guaranteed parking spot," said David Hoyt, managing director of ParkMobile.

This year, ParkMobile is prioritizing strategic partnerships with colleges and universities to create a seamless, stress-free experience for students and visitors with a parking payment app that they are already using. ParkMobile serves over 140 colleges and universities, with 608,439 users in Arizona and reach in primary cities in nearby states.

Jim Sayre, Executive Director of Parking & Transportation Services, said of the university's partnership with ParkMobile, "We're thrilled to continue to offer innovative delivery of services to our customers. The implementation of the platform will continue to allow our special eventgoers the opportunity to reserve a parking spot ahead of time to make for an improved parking experience."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, then select the lot where they would like to park in. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas
PR Manager, US404-580-0112
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile

