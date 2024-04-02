ParkMobile to Bring Mobile Payment Solution to Delaware, Ohio

Residents and visitors will soon be able to reserve their monthly parking pass via the app or website

DELAWARE, Ohio, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is modernizing the parking permit system in Delaware, Ohio. This month, residents and visitors will be able to reserve their parking monthly pass via the ParkMobile app or web browser. Additionally, drivers will be able to pay for parking at over 300 on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout the town through ParkMobile.

"For over 15 years, ParkMobile has been a trusted mobility management platform for cities across North America. We're working toward our goal of making cities more livable by enabling cities to better manage their curb space to create improved flow and accessibility," said David Holler, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. "Through the adoption of our mobile app, Delaware's residents and visitors will be able to easily reserve their parking permit to enjoy a seamless parking experience."

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users across North America. By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile makes traveling throughout the country more convenient and streamlined. The smart parking and mobility company currently serves users in Ohio, with availability in Columbus through the ParkColumbus app, and Cleveland.

"We are excited to partner with ParkMobile," City Manager, Tom Homan, said. "The technology will provide both residents and visitors with a much-improved parking experience in our city."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To reserve a parking pass, users must enable location services, and choose the correct location. Then, verify the correct month, license plate number and payment method. The monthly permit will be available under the `Activities' tab on the ParkMobile app. To pay for zone parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

