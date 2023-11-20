ParkMobile to Bring Mobile Payment Solution to Quakertown Borough, Pennsylvania

News provided by

ParkMobile

20 Nov, 2023, 09:13 ET

Drivers will soon be able to pay for parking at over 1,200 spaces in town via the mobile app or web browser 

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, will soon be modernizing parking in Quakertown, PA. In early 2024, the ParkMobile app will be available for on-demand parking at 1,209 on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout the town. Once launched, users can pay for parking digitally via ParkMobile by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or mobile web browser.

"For over 15 years, ParkMobile has been the trusted mobility management platform for cities across North America. We're working toward our goal of making cities more livable by enabling cities to better manage their curb space to create improved flow and accessibility," said David Hoyt, Managing Director of ParkMobile. "Through the adoption of our mobile app, Quakertown's residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a seamless parking experience to spend more time enjoying the offerings downtown has to offer."

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users across North America. By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile makes traveling throughout the country more convenient and streamlined. The smart parking and mobility company currently serves over 3 million users in Pennsylvania, with availability in Philadelphia through the MeterUp app and Pittsburgh.

"The Borough is excited to announce our partnership with ParkMobile, a pivotal step towards transforming our parking system. We envision a community where residents, visitors, and downtown businesses can navigate and park seamlessly, free from the hassles of traditional parking systems," said Borough Manager Scott McElree. "Together with ParkMobile, we hope to create an experience that not only prioritizes convenience but also boosts the vibrancy of our downtown."

ParkMobile has 50 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

CONTACT: Haley Haas
PR Manager, US404-580-0112
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile

