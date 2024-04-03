ParkMobile to Bring Mobile Payment Solution to Radnor Township

Drivers will soon be able to pay for parking at over 900 spaces in town via the mobile app or web browser

RADNOR, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, will soon modernize parking in Radnor, PA. This month, the ParkMobile app will be available for on-demand parking at 900 on-street and off-street parking spaces throughout the town. Once launched, users can pay for parking digitally via ParkMobile by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or mobile web browser.

"For over 15 years, ParkMobile has been the trusted mobility management platform for cities across North America. We're working toward our goal of making cities more livable by enabling cities to better manage their curb space to create an improved traffic flow and driver experience," said David Holler, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. "Through the integration of our platform, Radnor's residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a seamless parking experience."

By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile makes traveling throughout the country more convenient. The smart parking and mobility company currently serves users across Pennsylvania, with availability in major cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

"Through our partnership with ParkMobile, our residents and visitors will benefit from the trusted technology used across Pennsylvania," said Township Manager, William M. White. "We're thrilled to bring ParkMobile to Radnor so our drivers can park in Township spaces with ease and peace of mind."

ParkMobile, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

