ParkMobile to Modernize Parking in the City of Cleveland, Ohio

News provided by

ParkMobile

09 Oct, 2023, 10:23 ET

Drivers will soon be able to pay for parking in downtown Cleveland via ParkMobile's mobile app or web browser

CLEVELAND, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, will soon be modernizing parking in Cleveland, Ohio. In late October, the ParkMobile app will be available for on-demand parking throughout downtown Cleveland as part of a partnership with the City. Once launched, users can pay for parking digitally via ParkMobile by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or mobile web browser.

"ParkMobile is the trusted parking and mobility management platform for more than 600 cities across North America. By eliminating the stress of parking in urban environments, we're working towards our mission of making cities more livable," said David Hoyt, Managing Director of ParkMobile. "We're thrilled to partner with the City of Cleveland to overhaul its downtown on-street parking operation and assist in improving its curb management with the introduction of our smart parking platform. Through the adoption of our mobile app, Cleveland's residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a seamless parking experience to spend more time enjoying the restaurants, retailers and entertainment offerings downtown Cleveland has to offer."

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users in the Midwest. By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile currently serves over one million users in Ohio, with availability in key cities, such as Columbus, and the state's largest universities.

"Smart parking is a major stride toward my administration's goal of modernizing operations throughout the City of Cleveland," stated Mayor Justin M. Bibb. "We are thrilled to partner with ParkMobile to introduce this advanced technology and provide both residents and visitors with a much-improved parking experience in our city."

ParkMobile has 50 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button. Users can pay for parking digitally via ParkMobile by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or mobile web browser.

Contact:

Haley Haas
PR Manager, US404-580-0112
[email protected]



SOURCE ParkMobile

