ParkMobile to Modernize Parking in the City of Fort Wayne, IN

FORT WAYNE, Ind, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is modernizing parking in Fort Wayne, IN. This month, the ParkMobile app will be available for on-demand metered parking throughout Fort Wayne as part of a strategic partnership with the Fort Wayne City Clerk's office. Users can pay for parking digitally via ParkMobile by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or website.

"ParkMobile is the trusted parking platform for cities across North America. By eliminating the stress of parking in city cores, we're working toward our mission of making cities more livable," said David Holler, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. "We're excited to partner with the City of Fort Wayne to integrate our smart parking app to assist in improving its curb management and parking ecosystem. Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a seamless parking experience, so they are able to spend more time enjoying the restaurants, retailers and entertainment offerings the city has to offer."

ParkMobile is focused on strategic partnerships with cities throughout North America by providing solutions to create an easier parking experience for its drivers. Through its latest partnership, ParkMobile will make traveling throughout the Midwest more streamlined, allowing drivers to use the same trusted parking app in Fort Wayne as they do throughout the country.

"Since taking office, I have focused on modernizing and streamlining on-street parking for our city. Today marks yet another advancement for convenience and accessibility in downtown metered parking," said Lana Keesling, Fort Wayne City Clerk.

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

