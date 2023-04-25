ParkMobile to Offer Oak View Group Venue, Liberty Park, Digital Parking Reservations Services in Memphis, Tennessee

Reservations are now available at one of the 4,500 spaces acorss the campus via ParkMobile

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is now offering its digital parking payment solutions at Liberty Park's core entertainment and sports venues. Users can reserve a parking space ahead of an event at one of the 4,500 across its multiple venues, including Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis Sports + Events Center, Children's Museum of Memphis, Kroc Center Memphis, Creative Arts Building, Pipkin Building and Tiger Lane.

The partnership with Liberty Park was made possible through ParkMobile's existing relationship with Oak View Group as its official parking payment provider. Reservations can be made via the app or the reservation site for Liberty Park.

"As we continue our partnership with Oak View Group, we are thrilled to integrate ParkMobile's digital payment services as its entertainment district, Liberty Park. Our reservation features allow attendees to spend more time at the event by reducing the time spent circling the lot in search of parking space," said David Hoyt, Managing Director of ParkMobile.

This year, ParkMobile is focused on creating strategic partnerships with the venues across the country to grow its reservation services. Through its partnerships with OVG, ParkMobile's over 45 million users will be able to reserve and guarantee parking in advance of attending for events at over 150 venues as well as digitally pay for parking onsite.

"With over 200 events each year, our goal is to ensure our guest experience is as seamless as possible," said Dani Crain, Director of Implementation for Oak View Group. "We're excited to offer ParkMobile's digital payment solutions to our guests to eliminate day-of stress and create smooth event flow on property."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated Liberty Park parking website.

CONTACT:

Haley Haas

PR Manager, US

404-580-0112

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/pr---parkmobile---oak-view-group-2,c3170990 PR - ParkMobile - Oak View Group 2

SOURCE ParkMobile