ParkMobile to Partner with National Western Complex to Offer Digital Parking Payments in Denver, Colorado

News provided by

ParkMobile

14 Jun, 2023, 10:12 ET

Visitors of National Western Complex will now be able to use ParkMobile's app and website to reserve event parking and digitally pay onsite

DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is partnering with the National Western Complex in Denver to offer event parking reservations through its mobile app and website.

"As ParkMobile continues to expand its footprint, we are thrilled to partner with National Western Complex to provide our digital payment services for its events year-round," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's managing director. "Now, visitors can reserve and pay for parking ahead of the event and smoothly pay onsite to avoid day-of stress." 

This year, ParkMobile is focused on creating strategic partnerships with venues and universities across the country to grow its digital payment services. With ParkMobile's over 50 million users, the integration of its digital payments services at the National Western Complex will provide a consistent user experience for those event attendees traveling from across the U.S. Currently, ParkMobile serves over 1,600,000 users in Colorado, with availability in Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado State University and the Denver area.

"The National Western Complex is excited to partner with ParkMobile for our year-round events," said Kevin Bode, Director of Parking Operations for the National Western Complex.  "Providing a convenient digital parking service for the event promoters and guests of the Complex will help ensure a seamless experience." 

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can pay for parking in advance via the ParkMobile app or via the dedicated National Western Complex webpage. ParkMobile's digital payment solution will not be available during the National Western Stock Show.

CONTACT: Haley Haas
PR Manager, US
404-580-0112
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile

Also from this source

City of Omaha, Nebraska, Partners with ParkMobile to Expand Digital Parking Payment Solutions

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to Offer Parking Reservations and Onsite Digital Payments with ParkMobile

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.