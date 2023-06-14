ParkMobile to Partner with National Western Complex to Offer Digital Parking Payments in Denver, Colorado

Visitors of National Western Complex will now be able to use ParkMobile's app and website to reserve event parking and digitally pay onsite

DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is partnering with the National Western Complex in Denver to offer event parking reservations through its mobile app and website.

"As ParkMobile continues to expand its footprint, we are thrilled to partner with National Western Complex to provide our digital payment services for its events year-round," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's managing director. "Now, visitors can reserve and pay for parking ahead of the event and smoothly pay onsite to avoid day-of stress."

This year, ParkMobile is focused on creating strategic partnerships with venues and universities across the country to grow its digital payment services. With ParkMobile's over 50 million users, the integration of its digital payments services at the National Western Complex will provide a consistent user experience for those event attendees traveling from across the U.S. Currently, ParkMobile serves over 1,600,000 users in Colorado, with availability in Boulder, Fort Collins, Colorado State University and the Denver area.

"The National Western Complex is excited to partner with ParkMobile for our year-round events," said Kevin Bode, Director of Parking Operations for the National Western Complex. "Providing a convenient digital parking service for the event promoters and guests of the Complex will help ensure a seamless experience."

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can pay for parking in advance via the ParkMobile app or via the dedicated National Western Complex webpage. ParkMobile's digital payment solution will not be available during the National Western Stock Show.

CONTACT: Haley Haas

PR Manager, US

404-580-0112

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/parkmobile--national-western-complex,c3189750 ParkMobile -National Western Complex

SOURCE ParkMobile