ParkMobile to Partner with the City of Hermosa Beach, California, Furthering the App's West Coast Expansion

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the EasyPark Group, is expanding into Hermosa Beach, California. ParkMobile is the first and only mobile parking payment provider in town alongside the City's current metered payment options, with debit or credit card and coin payment options available at all spaces. The transition to ParkMobile will start with off-street parking at beach-serving downtown parking lots A, B and C before launching with on-street spaces. When the roll-out is complete, ParkMobile will offer smart parking for over 1,500 spots.

"We're thrilled to welcome Hermosa Beach to the ParkMobile family and introduce their community to our parking app," adds David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director. "When the roll-out is complete, over fifteen hundred parking spaces will be live, expanding our footprint in Southern California."

With the launch of Hermosa Beach, ParkMobile will expand its presence in California, where there are currently over 4 million users of the app. ParkMobile is widely available across the state in cities like Newport Beach, Monterrey, Fresno, Santa Cruz, and Sacramento, as well as on-campus at UCLA, and the University of California San Diego.

ParkMobile has close to 45 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user will also be able to extend their parking session right from their mobile device.

