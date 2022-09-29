ParkMobile's Chief Revenue Officer, David Hoyt, Named Managing Director, North America for the EasyPark Group

Following ParkMobile's acquisition by the global leader for smart parking and mobility solutions, EasyPark Group, Hoyt will assume overall responsibilities of U.S. operations as Managing Director, North America, while also continuing his role as CRO.

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking and mobility technology provider in North America and part of EasyPark Group, announced today that David Hoyt has been appointed the Group's Managing Director, North America. Hoyt, who has been with ParkMobile for seven years, will also continue his role as Chief Revenue Officer.

As a 15+ year public and private mobility professional, Hoyt joined ParkMobile in 2016 to commercialize ParkMobile's reservation and private parking business. Most recently, Hoyt served as Chief Revenue Officer and has been responsible for leading all revenue-related activities throughout North America. Under his leadership, Hoyt has helped the company grow 500% in transaction volume and location count while exceeding a 99% retention rate with our existing client base. In his new role, Hoyt is tasked with continuing ParkMobile's growth trajectory, working closely with R&D to drive innovation, and leveraging the global horsepower of the EasyPark Group.

"I would like to congratulate David on his new role," says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group. "David steps in to lead as ParkMobile continues to rapidly expand across North America, much like he has been doing with the national sales team. We look forward to continuing to pave the future of mobility and technology, while developing innovative products and growing nationwide under the leadership of David."

Hoyt takes over while the company continues to see strong growth of new markets throughout North America. Most recently, ParkMobile was awarded the exclusive parking provider for the City of Boston, the reservations provider for ocV!BE and the Honda Center, and the HUB and mobile pay provider for the City of Spokane. ParkMobile is currently up 65% year-over-year in new user accounts, adding one million new users every three weeks.

"Since joining ParkMobile seven years ago, my goal has remained the same, work closely with cities and private companies to power smart mobility and make parking hassles of the past obsolete," says Hoyt. "Now, as Managing Director, North America for EasyPark Group, I look forward to assuming the responsibilities as the company's leader in North America, working closely with my peers to drive innovation that makes cities more livable."

