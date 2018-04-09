Parks Associates: 10% of U.S. Broadband Households Switched, Downgraded, or Cancelled Their Pay-TV Service in Past 12 Months

DALLAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates announced today that Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, will speak at the NAB Show, April 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sappington will explore consumer perceptions and choice of video services, including comparisons among vMVPDs (online pay-TV services), and how competition is evolving in this crowded space.

Sappington will share these insights during the session "Exploring Consumer Perceptions of OTT Subscription Choices" at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Parks Associates: Factors Influencing a Decision to Make a Pay-TV Change

Sappington will also speak at the Streaming Summit at 10:15 a.m. during the NAB Show on April 11. Sappington will speak on panel "The Disruptive Impact of OTT on the Pay-TV Business Model," which examines the traditional pay-TV business model and whether it can exist as the number of OTT choices increases exponentially. Joining Sappington for the Streaming Summit will be Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading.

Parks Associates' 360 View: Access and Entertainment Services in U.S. Broadband Households reveals that 10% of U.S. broadband households switched providers, downgraded their service, or cancelled pay-TV service in the past 12 months, primarily because of a negative perception of the service value, including statements that the "service wasn't worth the monthly cost" or complaints that the service provider increased the price of the service. By comparison, 77% of U.S. broadband households currently subscribe to pay TV, a drop from 81% in late 2016.

"Poor perceived value is the leading factor driving cord cutting, downgrading services, or switching providers," Sappington said. "It is a primary reason for consumer interest in online pay-TV services, which are typically available at a much lower price than traditional pay TV. Operator strategies to counter subscriber loss could include promotional options, including bundling OTT video services or the offer of free or subsidized CPE. Cord Cutters and Cord Shavers indicate these types of offers could entice them to keep their traditional pay-TV subscriptions."

NAB Show Las Vegas is a unique, experiential setting for networking, learning, and discovery. From discovering content creation and workflow solutions on the show floor or exploring new revenue streams and business models from global thought leaders, attendees can gain insight, expertise and advice from the industry's movers and shakers driving the industry forward.

