Parks Associates: 25% of People with a Chronic Condition Believe On-Demand Remote Consultations Would Help Them Better Manage Their Condition

DALLAS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that among heads of US broadband households with a chronic condition, 33% believe a health monitoring device would help manage their condition, and 25% feel favorably about on-demand remote consultations. The research firm will examine consumer demand for independent living, remote care, and health-focused wearables at the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California.

Parks Associates: Tools/Support That Can Help Manage a Chronic Condition

"Among heads of household in US broadband households, 57% have at least one chronic condition," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "The number who recognize the benefits of remote consultations jumped significantly, from 14% in 2017 to 25% in 2018. More consumers are starting to see the benefits of IoT and tech innovations to serve their healthcare needs. At Connected Health Summit, we will examine these trends in consumer attitudes, the strategies and case studies in deploying these solutions, and the current state of coverage and compensation."

Connected Health Summit features two sessions focused on these topics, "Expanding Reach: Making Remote Patient Monitoring Work" and "Smart Home Devices and Wearables: Enhancing Wellness at Home," with the following speakers:

Amy Cook , Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed

, Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed Travis Johnson , Global Product Lead, Garmin Health

, Global Product Lead, Garmin Health Mark Khachaturian, PhD, CTO, Vital USA

Bill Maher , Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical

, Director, US Medical Sales, A&D Medical Alton Martin , SVP Growth and Co-Founder, Trusource Labs LLC

, SVP Growth and Co-Founder, Trusource Labs LLC Spencer Moore , VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services

, VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services Tad Reynes , Regional VP, Healthcare Solutions, AT&T

, Regional VP, Healthcare Solutions, AT&T Joe Smith , MD, PhD, CEO, Reflexion Health

, MD, PhD, CEO, Reflexion Health Anne Weiler , CEO, Wellpepper

Sponsors include HP, Independa, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, MDLIVE, b.well, Freeus, Trusource Labs, GreatCall, GiftCard Partners, Vital USA, and Reemo Health. Connected Health Summit provides industry players with in-depth analysis on the growth of the connected health device and solutions markets, with insights and implications for consumers, health providers, and payors.

Keynote speakers:

Andrew Altorfer , Co-Founder and CEO, CirrusMD

, Co-Founder and CEO, CirrusMD Sarah Jones , VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall

, VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall Anmol Madan , Chief Data Scientist, Livongo Health

, Chief Data Scientist, Livongo Health Paul Sterling , VP, Emerging Products, UnitedHealthcare

Connected Health Summit explores new strategies and innovations that will expand and improve independent living solutions for consumers and caretakers, including innovative monitoring and smart home solutions. The conference examines consumer adoption and usage of connected health technologies and key adjacencies between smart home, healthcare, and independent living ecosystems.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis, 217180@email4pr.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

