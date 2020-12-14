Parks Associates: 25% of US Broadband Households Prefer to Watch New Movies on an Online Subscription Service

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 25% of US broadband households now prefer an OTT subscription service to watch new movies, while 24% still prefer movie theaters to experience first-run movie titles. The firm is hosting the virtual conference Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media this week, on December 14-16, starting with the session "New Trends in Video," featuring visionary speakers from Bloomberg Media and Philo followed by interactive panels with executives from ViacomCBS, CobbleCord, Starz, Verimatrix, Cox Communications, and fuboTV.

Parks Associates: Most Preferred Source to Watch New Movies Future of Video

"COVID-19 has upended the traditional content-windowing process, and consumer research shows this paradigm shift is impacting consumer attitudes," said Steve Nason, Research Director, Parks Associates. "An OTT source scores higher than movie theaters when consumers report their preferences for first-run movies. This shift might be temporary, and nearly 30% have no preference for how to watch a new movie, which gives theaters a glimmer of hope they can eventually gain back some audience for first-run titles."

At Future of Video , Parks Associates highlights in-depth consumer and industry research on OTT services, the value of content, technology innovations, and best strategies for building successful video services.

Event sponsors include Salesforce, Comcast Technology Solutions, ContentWise, Verizon Media, You.i TV, Amdocs Media, Penthera, and Verimatrix.

The virtual session "Next Phase in the Streaming Wars" on December 14 features visionary speaker Jean Ellen Cowgill, GM of QuickTake and Global Head of Strategy and Business Development, Bloomberg Digital, Bloomberg Media, followed by an interactive discussion examining the latest major entrants into the SVOD space and their chances of becoming one of the Big 3 in OTT.

The virtual session "Evolution of Pay TV" on December 14 features visionary speaker Carolyn Ferreira, Head of Customer Acquisition, Philo, followed by an interactive discussion examining the successes and challenges of these services and how they are evolving to better meet the needs of the market.

Executive speakers for the interactive panels:

Lu Bolden , Chief Revenue Officer, Verimatrix

, Chief Revenue Officer, Verimatrix Megan Dover , Executive Director of Video and Entertainment Product Management and Development, Cox Communications

, Executive Director of Video and Entertainment Product Management and Development, Cox Communications Rob Gelick , EVP and GM of Streaming Services & Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Digital

, EVP and GM of Streaming Services & Chief Product Officer, ViacomCBS Digital Ben Grad , Head of Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV

, Head of Content Strategy & Acquisition, fuboTV Virginia Juliano , CEO & Founder, CobbleCord

, CEO & Founder, CobbleCord Stefanie Meyers , Senior Vice President Distribution, Starz

For information on registration or press passes, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market.

Future of Video addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to provide high-quality customer service, retain subscribers and attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies.

Future of Video takes place virtually on December 14-16, 2020. For more information, visit www.futureofvideo.us.

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates