Parks Associates: 27% of Seniors 65+ Report Safety Monitoring is a Must-Have Feature for an Independent Living System

DALLAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research reveals 27% of heads of broadband households 65 and older consider home security devices and services as must-have features for their ideal independent living system. The research firm will examine the growing demand for independent living services, chronic care management, telecare, and wellness and fitness at the sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness, August 27-29 at the Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California.

Parks Associates: Must-Have Safety Monitoring Features of Independent Living System

Connected Health Summit brings together connected medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers to provide insights on remote patient monitoring to improve health outcomes. During the session "Expanding Reach: Making Remote Patient Monitoring Work," speakers reveal lessons learned and specific ways to tailor programs to meet organizational and patient goals.

Speakers:

Amy Cook , Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed

, Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed Spencer Moore , VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services

, VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services Tad Reynes , Global Director, IoT Healthcare Solutions, AT&T

, Global Director, IoT Healthcare Solutions, AT&T Joe Smith , MD, PhD, CEO, Reflexion Health

, MD, PhD, CEO, Reflexion Health Anne Weiler , CEO, Wellpepper

"Remote patient monitoring is a proven strategy for efficient and effective management of chronic care populations," said Amy Cook, Director, Business Development, Sleep Marketing, ResMed. "ResMed is a world leader in daily remote monitoring for millions of sleep and respiratory care patients, and I'm looking forward to sharing our insights on what strategies work for both providers and their patients."

"I am excited to participate in this panel and further explore where home security and connected health intersect," said Spencer Moore, VP, Sales & Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring Services.

"With the senior community growing every day, this is an important and timely topic," said Tad Reynes, Global Director, IoT Healthcare Solutions, AT&T. "I'll discuss how connectivity is transforming healthcare and creating new care models. And how connected care helps reduce costly emergency room visits and hospital admissions."

"Preventative care is key to keeping seniors independent, and our research shows that adherence to remote care plans can improve overall health outcomes," said Anne Weiler, CEO, Wellpepper. "As well, the most adherent patients on Wellpepper interactive care plans are in the 50 and up group."

Connected Health Summit provides industry players with in-depth analysis on the growth of the connected health device and solutions markets, with insights and implications for consumers, health providers, and payors.

Sponsors include HP, Independa, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, MDLIVE, b.well, Freeus, Nortek Security & Control, Trusource Labs, GreatCall, Aprilaire, GiftCard Partners, Vital USA, and Reemo Health.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, contact Sherrelle Lewis, sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Connected Health Summit

Parks Associates' sixth annual Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home.

Connected Health Summit provides insights on new business models, IoT technologies, consumer behaviors, and deployments relevant to consumer healthcare solutions. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health. www.connectedhealthsummit.com

