Parks Associates: 27% of Seniors Consider Home Security Devices and Services as Must-Have Features For Their Ideal Independent Living System

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- – Parks Associates recently released new research focused on virtual care and remote monitoring, wellness/fitness devices, and independent living systems, which continue to expand their capabilities by integrating with smart home solutions. The firm's connected health research reveals 27% of heads of US broadband households 65 and older consider home security devices and services as must-have features for their ideal independent living system.

Parks Associates: Medical Issues Consulted Using Telehealth Services

"As connected technology continues to mature, device manufacturers and service providers are expanding into health-based use cases, which expand their appeal to new consumer segments, notably seniors, caregivers, and people with chronic conditions or health challenges," said Jennifer Kent, Senior Director, Parks Associates. "These advances in consumer technology, combined with the industry push to engage consumers at home, beyond the traditional health facilities, have created many opportunities for connected health products and services."

Forty-nine percent of US broadband households consider the ability of a connected health device to interact with a security system or smart door lock to perform an "all is well" check at night appealing. This routine would be triggered when the user goes to bed and ensures the house is secure with all doors locked and system armed.

Parks Associates recently released new consumer and industry research that addresses connected medical devices, telehealth services, chronic disease management, and wellness/fitness devices:

360 View: Connected Health at Home: Wellness and Fitness quantifies the adoption and use of consumer wearables and other connected fitness devices and evaluates consumer usage patterns and desire for new features.

360 Deep Dive: Virtual Care and Remote Monitoring: Connected Health at Home assesses opportunities at the juncture of healthcare and home, including virtual visit services and remote patient monitoring programs.

Smart Home Platforms for Health examines the potential for smart home platforms to support new home-based digital health applications and services and the requirements for related business models and partnerships.

360 View: Health and Independent Living provides an analysis of existing and anticipated independent living needs among people ages 50 and older.

Additional findings:

One-third of US heads of broadband households ages 65 and older are interested in telehealth services, although the majority of them have never used these services.

Adoption of smart speakers/displays with voice assistants among seniors has quadrupled in recent years, from just 4% in 2017 to 17% in 2019.

22% of US broadband households have used a self-diagnosis app, such as iTriage, WebMD, Symptomate, and Ada, in the past 12 months.

Among heads of US broadband households with a chronic condition, 33% believe a health monitoring device would help manage their condition, and 25% feel favorably about on-demand remote consultations.

