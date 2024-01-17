Research firm announces topics and call for papers for annual executive research conference

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new research finds that online retailers continue to be the top channel for smart home buyers but the security dealer channel showed significant growth in 2023. The firm finds that 42% of US internet households report purchasing a smart home device from a retailer and 13% report purchasing from a security dealer.

Parks Associates’ 28th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Returns to Dallas, Spotlighting New Demand for Home Technologies

The research firm will highlight the new innovations, business models, and use cases driving growth in the connected home markets at the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, hosted in-person May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel in Plano, TX.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities, Nice, Alarm.com, Shelly, SmartThings, Kaadas Smart Locks, Kwikset, Rapid Response Monitoring, Ubiety, Ivani, SkyBell, Becklar, Calix, Origin, and RSPNDR.

"Security dealers are well-positioned to sell products from the hot video device categories and to expand their 'peace-of-mind' offerings to include smart smoke detectors and access control devices like smart door locks and garage door openers," said Jason Paris, VP, Business Development, Parks Associates. "Security dealers have successfully leveraged their relationships with security system buyers and the ability to provide centralized control of devices at the security panel to increase share."

Parks Associates is accepting speaker submissions for the CONNECTIONS™ Conference in May 7-9 and virtual sessions hosted January 23, June 13, and December 12. Topics:

Building Profitable Business Models

Growth Areas: Multifamily, SMB, Seniors

Smart Home Integration: Progress and Barriers

Major Energy Investments: Transforming the Experience

AI in the Smart Home: Predictive, Creative, Responsive

Willingness to Pay for Connected Home Services

Building Smart, Sustainable Living: Tech Strategies for New Builds

Insurance Opportunities in the Smart Home

Solving False Alarms: Tech Transforming Home Security

Multifamily: Integrated Living Experiences

Home Security Transforming to Home Services

Why Interoperability Matters

SMBs and Multifamily: Next Areas of Growth

Channels Driving Growth: Triggers for Buying Connected Home Technologies

Privacy and Data Security in Connected Homes

Independent Living with Connected Devices

Unlocking Energy Management in Connected Homes

Future Outlook: Investment and Disruptions in Connected Homes

CONNECTIONS™ features the following virtual sessions in 2024:

Post CES: Innovation and 2024 Trends – January 23

Home Services: Familiarity, Affordability, and Value – June 13

Smart Home Future Outlook 2025 – December 12

For decades, Parks Associates has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking, consumer and industry research, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is hosted May 7-9, 2024, in Plano, Texas, and brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in person conference sessions. Parks Associates analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsconference.com

